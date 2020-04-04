BMC to convert 1,000 rooms in each ward into quarantine facilities

The move came after the civic authorities noted that it would be difficult for those suspected to be infected to stay in home quarantine if they live with large families or in cramped homes. The move came after the civic authorities noted that it would be difficult for those suspected to be infected to stay in home quarantine if they live with large families or in cramped homes.

With number of COVID-19 cases rising in Mumbai, the BMC is set to convert 1,000 rooms in each of the 24 wards into quarantine facilities.

Each ward officer has been asked to identify such premises in their respective wards. The BMC has authorised its assistant municipal commissioners to requisition empty residential buildings, lodges, hotels, clubs, exhibition centres, colleges, hotels, marriage halls, gymkhanas and banquet halls with immediate effect.

The move came after the civic authorities noted that it would be difficult for those suspected to be infected to stay in home quarantine if they live with large families or in cramped homes.

After three persons tested positive on Wednesday, taking the number of the infected from Koliwada and its neighbouring slums to 15 since Sunday, BMC had moved 87 people to a quarantine facility at Poddar Hospital.

Meanwhile, after providing meals to COVID-19 patients and health staff at the civic-run hospitals, the Tata Group’s Taj Hotels opened its doors to doctors and nurses as well. The health workers are being accommodated at Taj Land Ends in Bandra and the Taj President in Coloba.

