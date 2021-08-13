Mumbai: BMC to construct tunnel to stop discharge of sewage in Mithi

To prevent discharge of raw sewage in Mithi river, the BMC is set to construct a tunnel up to the Dharavi sewage treatment plant (STP).

The civic body will construct a 6.7-km long tunnel, through which about 168 million liter sewage and industrial waste water generated along the river will be collected and diverted to Dharavi STP.

The move will also help prevent pollution in the river, which has been facing sewage discharge for years. Environmentalists have been demanding the rejuvenation of the river.

The project, to cost Rs 603.40 crore, has a deadline of 48 months.

The tunnel will start from two locations – Bapat Nalla and Safed Pool nalla. Officials said that 78 million liter sewage will be collected from Bapat Nalla and 90 million liter from Pool nalla.

Officials said that the tunnel will pass through a mangrove area, which will need environmental clearance. “The contractor will be responsible for securing the environment department’s permission for the project. The tunnel will be 2.6 meter wide,” said an official from BMC.

For the project, the BMC has finalised as contractor joint venture of J Kumar Infraprojects and Michigan Engineers Private Limited. J Kumar Infraprojects was blacklisted in 2017 after it was found guilty in a road scam. However, its blacklisting period ended early this year.

The civic body has proposed several projects to rejuvenate the 17.9-km Mithi river, which originates from the hills of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It has been constructing sewerage lines at three other locations to prevent discharge of raw sewage into the river.