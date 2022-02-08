BMC to construct seven buildings to rehabilitate 800 families affected by GMLR project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct seven buildings for the rehabilitation of families affected by the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. The civic body has identified a land parcel in Kanjurmarg west near Lal Bahadur Shashtri (LBS) Marg for constructing 23-storey buildings for housing over 800 families.

The corporation is constructing a 12.2-km GMLR with twin tunnels passing through Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to ease traffic between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. It will be the fourth such connector in the city.

Officials from the BMC said the construction of the project will impact families living in Khindipada area at Bhandup and in Film City at Goregaon.

As per the document, 660 residential families, 51 commercial structures and approximately 100 families from deprived society will be rehabilitated in these seven buildings.

The work of construction of these buildings will start this year. The BMC has made provision of Rs 100 crore for the rehabilitation work in its budget for financial year 2022-23.

To expedite work, the GMLR project has been divided into four phases.

“For the project related works, Rs 1,300 crore has been allocated in the BMC budget this year. We are going to take up work one by one so that by the time crucial tunnel work finishes, construction of the remaining part is ready,” said an official from the Bridges department.

The existing road from Western Express Highway to Film City in Goregaon will be connected to Amar Nagar in Mulund west and further to Eastern Express Highway crossing the central railway tracks. Along with approach roads, twin tube tunnels will have a length of about 4.7 km and pass through SGNP, about 25 metres to 200 metres underground.

In November 2020, the BMC had revised the cost of construction of twin tunnels and allied works to Rs 6,225 crore. Earlier, the estimate for the project was Rs 4,770 crore.