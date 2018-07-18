BMC to construct 2 water tunnels for Rs 1,875 crore

Bombay HC asks BMC to reconsider permission for pruning trees Bombay HC asks BMC to reconsider permission for pruning trees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed the construction of two underground water tunnels to boost water supply in parts of central suburbs and the city. While one of the tunnels will be from Chembur to Trombay, the other will run from Chembur-Wadala-Parel. The project will take approximately six years to complete.

The first tunnel between Chembur to Trombay, 5.5 km long and 2.5 m wide, will pass from under the Hedgewar udyan (garden) at Amar Mahal in Chembur. It will help improve water supply in the areas of Trombay and Chembur (M west ward), Govandi and Mankhurd area (M east ward). This tunnel will cost Rs 750 crore.

Meanwhile, the Chembur-Wadala-Parel tunnel, 9.7 km long and 2.5 m wide, will help improve water supply in areas of Sion, Matunga and Wadala (F north ward), Parel, Sewri and Naigaum (F south ward). It will also benefit a few areas in Byculla (E ward) and Kurla (L ward). This tunnel will start from the same spot from where Chembur-Trombay tunnel starts, and will pass via Prateeksha Nagar in Sion and from under Sadakant udyan in Parel. The Chembur-Wadala-Parel water tunnel will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,125 crore.

The entire project of constructing the two tunnels will cost the civic body Rs 1,875 crore. The proposal for the same was tabled before the standing committee last week. However, the approval of the project is still pending. The work will begin only after the approval of the standing committee, following which the work is estimated to be completed in six years.

