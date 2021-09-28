BMC to conduct survey on non-communicable disease risk, launch awareness drive

ON THE occasion of World Heart Day on Wednesday and nutrition month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake a scientific survey to find out how many people in the city are at risk of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease or stroke, and launch public awareness activities.

BMC has undertaken a WHO STEPS survey to derive data on Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases, under which teams will go from house to house and systematic data will be collected.

The Covid 19 pandemic revealed that people with diabetes and hypertension are at high risk of severe Covid infection. Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said that during the pandemic, majority deaths (64.6%) were among patients with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

BMC said that it would take a step-wise approach to identify risk factors of non-communicable diseases in randomly selected populations across Mumbai city and suburbs. The Public Health Department in coordination with the WHO country office and Nielson Agency Private Limited is doing the survey.

Around 5,950 citizens above 18 years of age will be surveyed in 3 steps, which include questionnaire to the participant, physical measurement and blood and urine samples.

The Public Health Department of the BMC is also launching a poster and social media campaign.

The BMC’s health department will contact citizens to assess associated risk factors of non-communicable diseases. “Mumbai citizens will be contacted on mobile phone and asked questions related to dietary habits, diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, alcohol, etc. Individuals who have completed 18 years of age can participate in this survey,” said BMC deputy executive health officer Dr Daksha Shah.

Those who wish to participate in the survey can contact the BMC on 80004003021.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in India. As per WHO fact sheet 2018, 27 per cent of total deaths in India are due to cardiovascular heart diseases. As per Civil Registration System (CRS) 2019 data of Mumbai, 29 per cent of total deaths were due to hypertension, ischemic heart disease and stroke.

The BMC will also inform citizens about the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension and stroke and the need for changes in diet and lifestyle, regular checkups that can help reduce morbidity and mortality due to non-communicable diseases, and measures for timely medical help in case of chest pain.