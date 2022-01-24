BMC to conduct electrical audits of all buildings above 15 metres

AFTER THE fire that broke out at the Sachinam Heights on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed its chief electrical inspector to conduct electrical audits of all buildings in the city that have a height of 15 meters and above.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) will also be issuing a notice to Sachinam Heights for its non-operational fire-fighting system. “The chief electrical inspector has been directed to conduct an electrical audit of all the high-rise buildings having height 15 meters and above. This will help in reducing fire incidents caused by defective electric circuits,” said a BMC official.

Earlier, the fire brigade officials had said that about 70 per cent of fire incidents in buildings are triggered due to defective electrical circuits. According to the data, around 48,343 fire incidents were reported across the city between 2008 and 2018 of which 32,516 were due to short circuits.

On Saturday, a four-member committee headed by the deputy municipal commissioner (Zone 2) was set up to conduct an inquiry into the Sachinam Heights incident and submit a report within 15 days to ascertain the cause of the fire, reasons for the spread of fire and any illegal construction in the building.

Saturday’s fire incident killed six residents and injured 16 others. When fire brigade officials reached the spot, they found the building’s fire-fighting system was non-functioning. “We will issue notice to the housing society under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. They will be prosecuted for not implementing fire safety measures,” said Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer.

Officials said that the society had failed to submit mandatory six-monthly fire audit reports. “It looks like the fire started in a common electrical wiring passage and it spread further on upper floors. Adjacent to the electrical duct an external wooden work was done outside flat number 1904, which could have led the fire burst in that flat and later spread to other flats and floors,” said a fire officer involved in the investigation.