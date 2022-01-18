BMC to buy two mechanical broom vehicles

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure two mechanical broom vehicles to sweep the city’s roads. These vehicles will be introduced under the Union Environment Ministry’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which aims to reduce air pollutants (mainly PM 10 and PM 2.5) by 25 to 30 per cent by 2024.

These vehicles, which will cost Rs 1.64 crore, will be procured under NCAP funds allocated to urban local bodies.

A proposal to procure two mechanical brooms with operation and maintenance for one year will be tabled before the Standing Committee on Friday. According to officials, the BMC had received Rs 10 crore under the NCAP for initiating programmes like awareness campaigns on air pollution awareness, purchase of mechanical brooms, constructing electric cemeteries and traffic coordination system.

Of the Rs 10 crore, BMC’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) department was allocated Rs 5 crore for purchase of mechanical brooms. Earlier in October 2021, five mechanical broom vehicles were procured.

“The vehicles can sweep 28 km per day. They can be used anywhere on main roads. Currently, BMC has 15 mechanical broom vehicles across the city that are used for daily sweeping of highways and major roads,” said a BMC official.

After the proposal is cleared, the contractor will buy these vehicles in three months.