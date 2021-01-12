BMC to buy 75 lakh reusable masks for students in anticipation of schools reopening

The civic body will place an order of 75 lakh reusable face masks for the next two years. The BMC will spend about Rs 20 crore on the purchase.

IN ANTICIPATION of schools reopening, the BMC has decided to purchase 75 lakh masks for students of civic schools that are shut till January 15 as a preventive measure following Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the BMC proposal, each student will get 25 face masks and each can be washed 30 times so that it can be reused. There are over 2.4 lakh students at municipal schools from Classes I to X.

The civic body will place an order of 75 lakh reusable face masks for the next two years. The BMC will spend about Rs 20 crore on the purchase. “The process of appointing an agency for the purchase of these masks has begun. If all goes according to plan, then we will have the stock in the next couple of months. We are making preparations as it has been said face masks will remain in use even after getting the vaccination dose,” said an official from the central purchase department.

Officials said in the next few days, fresh instructions will be issued on the reopening of schools as directions issued in December will expire on January 15.