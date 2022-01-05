scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Must Read

BMC to build tree house

BMC assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned from local area development fund of Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
January 5, 2022 12:27:02 am
BMC has taken a NOC from Maharashtra Maritime Board and work will cost Rs 86 lakh.

The BMC is going to construct a tree house in a garden owned by Maharashtra Maritime Board near Bandra Fort at Bandstand. The proposal was recently cleared by the district planning and development committee.

BMC assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned from local area development fund of Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

More from Mumbai

BMC has taken a NOC from Maharashtra Maritime Board and work will cost Rs 86 lakh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement