BMC to build tree house

January 5, 2022 12:27:02 am
The BMC is going to construct a tree house in a garden owned by Maharashtra Maritime Board near Bandra Fort at Bandstand. The proposal was recently cleared by the district planning and development committee.
BMC assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned from local area development fund of Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.
BMC has taken a NOC from Maharashtra Maritime Board and work will cost Rs 86 lakh.
