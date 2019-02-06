BMC to build 60-km sewerage network

IN A bid to build a sewerage network that reaches every locality in the city and to curb the discharge of untreated sewage into sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of constructing 60 km of new sewerage network over the next four years. The BMC has made a provision of Rs 244.35 crore in its budget estimates for 2019-20, to lay new sewerage lines under the Municipal Sewerage Improvement Programme (MSIP).

The budget allocation for sewerage has been increased in 2019-20 compared to the previous budget, when the BMC had made a provision of Rs 119.78 crore for the MSIP. The municipality has been facing flak from environmentalists as well as from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) over the release of untreated sewage into the sea, causing environmental damage and polluting Mumbai’s coast.

According to reports, each day the city generates more than 2,800 million litres of sewage, of which over 1,700 million litres of untreated sewage is discharged into the sea. According to the BMC, the city has a sewerage network of 2,000 km, covering about 67 per cent of the population. Slums and many housing complexes do not have connection to the sewer network and the toilet waste is directly discharged into open drains or nullahs, that are meant to be for storm water emptying into the sea.

EXPLAINED Treated sewage to protect marine ecosystems Better sewerage networks across the city are necessary not only to protect marine ecosystems along the city’s coast, but also to expedite the project to utilise tertiary treated water generated from the seven sewage treatment plants in the city. While discussions were conducted earlier for a parallel distribution network for non-potable water, this has remained on paper. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has also previously issued directions to all local bodies asking them to improve the functioning of sewage treatment plants. Recycling of treated sewage water will be an important target as the demand-supply gap for water widens.

The BMC had proposed laying down of 93.68 km of sewerage lines under the first phase of the MSIP, along the existing roads. Of this, work on 33.44 km stretch has been initiated and 11.60 km completed. For the remaining 60.34 km, work will start this year and will be completed by 2023-24, said officials. Under the second phase, the BMC has proposed laying 143 km of sewers along undeveloped roads and SRA layouts. In the third phase, the BMC will construct sewerage lines along the city’s most polluted river, the Mithi. The BMC has proposed to construct a sewerage network of 11.87 km along the bank of the Mithi river, to intercept sewage flow into the river and to divert it to the sewage treatment plant in Ghatkopar.

An official from the Sewerage Projects department said, “The BMC will require about Rs 41.91 crore for constructing sewerage lines along Mithi. Many slums and industrial estates directly empty their waste into the Mithi, from where it goes to the sea without any treatment. As per the requirement of service-level benchmarks, we need to treat sewage 100 per cent.”

Besides, the BMC has also made a provision of Rs 110 crore for purchasing high-tech equipment for cleaning the sewerage networks. The civic body will purchase seven suction and jetting machines with sewage filtration systems at a cost of Rs 32 crore. Also, 21 Quick Response Vehicles will be purchased to check the overflow and choking of sewerage lines in case of emergencies.

The BMC has allocated Rs 868 crore for various sewerage networks and treatment-related projects, including the ambitious Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project, of upgrading seven waste water treatment facilities. In 2018-19, the proposed budget estimate was Rs 797.64 crore for sewerage related works.