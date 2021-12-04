BMC to broadcast live Chaitya Bhoomi programme on Dec 6

December 4, 2021 12:20:07 am
THE BMC will broadcast live the programme at Chaitya Bhoomi to observe the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6. Every year, lakhs of people gather at Shivaji Park to pay homage but due to concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the civic body has appealed to people to mark the diwas at home only. The BMC has also temporarily shut the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai between December 5 and 7. The Pagoda is a meditation centre and monument built as a tribute to the Buddha near Gorai beach. Hundreds of followers of Ambedkar who visit his memorial in Dadar on his death anniversary also visit the Pagoda.
Flowers will be showered by helicopter on Chaitya Bhoomi on the day. The live telecast of the programmes at Chaitya Bhoomi will begin from 7.45 am to 9 am on Doordarshan, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. After that, programmes will be telecast live for every ten minutes at 9.50 am, 10.50 am, 11.50 am and 12.50 pm.
