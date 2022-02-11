BMC to beautify spaces below six flyovers for Rs 14 crore

Inspired by garden and community spaces developed under flyovers in South Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will kick start a similar project named ‘Redefining spaces under flyover’ in the suburbs.

BMC has floated a Rs 14-crore tender to develop recreational spaces below six flyovers in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai.

As per the plan, these areas, which currently are either dump yards or encroached spaces, are likely to get badminton courts, walking and cycling tracks among others.

The civic body has zeroed down on six flyovers— Sudhir Phadke and Gen. Karriappa flyovers in Borivali, Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon, Captian Gore flyover in Vile Parle, Milan Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in Santacruz and largest space under the flyover along the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

As per the plan, 30,929 sq meters of space below the six flyovers will be beautified and converted into recreational and community spaces. The largest among these spaces will be the area below GMLR.

This space spread over 27, 605 square meters or just over 2 km will hold a badminton court, 2 m wide walking track and a cycling track. The Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road runs along the city’s most congested areas like Govandi and Mankhurd.

Below the Milan ROB, which currently holds a small garden will be revamped.

In addition to gardens, areas under some flyovers will have ornamental lightings, lawns, play areas for children, murals on pillars on the lines of projects under Tulpule flyover in Matunga.

By beautifying these spaces BMC aims to prevent encroachment, unauthorised parking, dumping of garbage and enhance recreational amenities.

This initiative is part of BMCs Tactical Urbanism project led by the suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray. Under the project, Thackeray on Wednesday inaugurated a revamped traffic island in Tardeo. The traffic island was revamped for Rs 1 crore and holds a small walking track and seating arrangement.