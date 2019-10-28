BMC to beautify areas around five Mumbai forts

The BMC has decided to beautify areas around the five forts in the city. The decision was taken earlier this month when Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi held a meeting with ward officers to plan beautification of the periphery areas of the forts to give them an aesthetic look.

Advertising

There are five forts —Worli, Sewree, Dharavi, Mahim and Sion-within the city limits. They fall under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

Officials said the initial plan is to beautify areas around Worli and Sewree forts. “The work will be taken up in such a way that it would match the historic look of the areas. The commissioner had instructed the chief accountant to make financial provision for the beautification work. All ward officers under whose jurisdiction these forts fall have been asked to submit a detailed plan for beautification, “said a BMC official.

“Currently, all the forts are in poor condition. City-based NGO Nagar has suggested a restoration and rejuvenation plan for the forts. It has submitted a plan to the archeology department and BMC, as the periphery of the forts comes under it. Following this, the commissioner had called the meeting,” the official added.

Advertising

The civic chief has directed that a provision of Rs 1 crore be made for the Worli fort. An officer from G-South ward (Worli, Mahalaxmi) said that in the meeting, the Worli fort was taken up as the first choice for beautification work. Subsequently, assistant municipal commissioner of F-South ward was asked to prepare a plan of the beautification of areas around the Sewree fort.

“We will first remove encroachment near the Worli fort. Seven to eight slums would be shifted from the fort precinct since it affects the access and view of the fort. There is one toilet, which can be seen from the Bandra-Worli Sealink, obstructing the fort’s view. It will also be moved. An information board depicting the history of the fort will be erected and landscape created,” said a senior official.