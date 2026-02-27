BMC to be first civic body to mandate ‘Vande Mataram’ at official events following Centre’s new rules

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed a unanimous resolution, making it mandatory that the six stanzas of India's national song -- Vande Mataram -- should be sung in all civic events in future.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution, making it mandatory that the six stanzas of India’s national song — Vande Mataram — should be sung in all civic events in the future. The resolution was passed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ganesh Khankar, who is the leader of the house in the civic body.

Khankar’s resolution aligns with the Union Home Ministry’s 10-page order dated January 18, which mandated that the six-stanza Vande Mataram song, which is 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, be sung or played at any official ceremony or occasion.

The resolution has been sent to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for final approval. Khankar told The Indian Express that once the resolution is implemented, BMC will become the first civic body in the country to adopt the rule officially.