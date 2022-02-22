BMC to appoint steering panel to oversee Shivaji Park maintenance

FOLLOWING THE controversy over the dust-mitigation work in Shivaji Park in Dadar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a citizen-led steering committee to oversee the maintenance of the park.

BMC will float a Rs 60 lakh tender for the maintenance of the park that will include security, watering of the lawn and trees around the periphery, maintenance of newly installed sprinklers and rainwater harvesting units. The steering committee will work as a watchdog.

Last week, citizens on various social media platforms had alleged that the BMC is constructing a concrete patch in the middle of the park, dividing it into two. The Mumbai civic body refuted the claims and stated that dust prevention work is undertaken on the ground.

“It is once again stated that the part of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan where the work is in progress is the mud track and rainwater harvesting units, and not a concrete path. Gravel has been laid under the track.

The same method has been used at Wankhede Maidan and Brabou-rne Maidan in Mumbai,” stated the BMC. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar inspected the ongoing work at Shivaji Park on Monday.