BMC to appoint nodal officers to ensure oxygen supply

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal, FDA Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale and other officials.

To ensure hassle-free supply of oxygen in the city following increase in demand, the BMC will appoint six nodal officers who will coordinate between Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and oxygen suppliers.

On Thursday, a meeting was held by Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray to take stock of oxygen supply in city hospitals. The state is facing a shortage of oxygen as Covid cases are increasing.

According to BMC, there are about 150 Covid-19 hospitals in the city with 20,000 beds. “As cases are rising, the civic body is ramping up beds. This has also increased demand for oxygen as the city is recording daily 8-10,000 cases. To ensure smooth supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients these nodal officers will coordinate with agencies as well as FDA,” BMC said in a statement.

According to the civic body, Mumbai hospitals are supplied 235 metric tonne oxygen daily. However, considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai needs more oxygen. Following this FDA has assured that they will provide more oxygen stock.

Officials said that each nodal officer will look after four administrative BMC wards. There will be six oxygen suppliers for the entire city.