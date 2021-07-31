Mumbai: BMC to appoint consultant to conduct survey of landslide-prone sites

Civic officials said the GSI in its earlier report had pointed out that there are 20 critical spots in six zones - Bhandup, Vikhroli, Kurla, Chembur, Mulund and Jogeshwari - that require immediate corrective measures. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint a consultant to conduct a survey of highly vulnerable landslide-prone sites and suggest preventive measures against such mishaps. The civic body will rope in the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to select the consultant.

During a mid-monsoon preparation meeting with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai Metro, Public Works Department, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), BMC department heads and the collectorates among others on Friday evening, the civic body called for better coordination among all stakeholders to prevent Chembur and Vikhroli-like landslides on July 18 that claimed at least 29 lives.

According to the BMC officials, the consultant will conduct a survey of landslide-prone sites, especially the six zones that have been marked as “highly vulnerable” by the GSI in their report.

“The consultant will survey these sites and prepare a report on preventive measures for landslides. He or she will also find out exactly how many families need to be rehabilitated from the risk zones. The entire slum colony will not be relocated but those living very close to these vulnerable sites can be shifted,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, in-charge of the disaster management cell.

The consultant’s report will be shared with the collector and the MHADA for necessary action to be taken as most of these hill areas are under them.

Civic officials said the GSI in its earlier report had pointed out that there are 20 critical spots in six zones – Bhandup, Vikhroli, Kurla, Chembur, Mulund and Jogeshwari – that require immediate corrective measures.

The preventive measures include construction and strengthening of retaining walls, planting of trees and fixing loose portions of the hill.