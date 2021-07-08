BMC to appoint consultant for supervising Deonar dumping ground waste to energy plant

Nine months after a contractor was appointed for the construction of Mumbai’s first waste to energy plant at Deonar Dumping ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for vetting of detailed designs, monitoring and supervision of construction work, as well dispute resolution of the project.

The consultant will be responsible for coordination and supervision during the three-and-a-half year construction period and fifteen years of operation and maintenance. The project could cost the corporation about Rs 40 crore. The BMC is constructing the waste to energy plant, which has the capacity of processing 600 tonnes of garbage and generating 4 megawatts of electricity daily.

Although the contractor for the waste to energy plant was appointed in November last year, the work on site has not yet started as the BMC is yet to secure Environment Clearance (EC) from the Ministry of Environment.

“Usually, the PMC is appointed during the planning stage of project but in this case they will scrutinize detail design plans and monitor the construction work,” said a senior official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM), Projects, department.

On November 4, 2020 after initial opposition, Shiv Sena-led Standing Committee against the contract for waste to energy plant, approved the proposal. Sena had alleged malpractices in the contract. The BMC had awarded the contract to Chennai MSW Private Limited at a cost of Rs 1,020 crore to construct waste to energy plant. The BMC requires EC as the ash generated from the plant will be disposed off at the dumping ground.

“The work order issued to contractor has clause that they can start the work only after securing EC. Hearing of public suggestions and objections has been completed. We are hoping to get the clearance soon,” the official from the SWM projects department said.

The BMC’s upcoming plant is facing lot of opposition from citizens. In April, during public hearing of suggestions and objections, citizens opposed the plant citing impact on people living in the areas surrounding the dumping ground.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s plan of construction of second waste to energy plant has slowed down. Officials said that they are reviewing the project.