BMC to appoint agencies for cleanliness at crematoriums, burial grounds

Amid the shortage of staff, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint agencies for cleanliness and housekeeping work at crematoriums and burial grounds across the city.

The civic body has finalized four agencies for outsourcing cleanliness and other works of 50 crematoriums under the Swachch Bharat Mission for the next three years. The project will cost Rs 15.17 crore.

Officials from the BMC said the decision was taken after it was found that the city’s crematoriums are in poor condition and often there are complaints about cleanliness and other facilities from relatives of the deceased.

Also Read | Mumbai: Worli crematorium gets water connection

“There are many complaints about cleaning work at crematoriums. We have very few staff. The appointed agencies will have to look after day-to-day cleaning work,” said a BMC official. A proposal for appointing the outsourcing agencies will be tabled before the Standing Committee meeting for approval on Wednesday.

According to the proposal, there are nine crematoriums in the island city, 25 in the western suburbs and 16 in the eastern suburbs. The BMC estimate for the cleanliness work was Rs 28.17 crore, but the contractors have agreed to do it by quoting below 40 per cent of the estimated cost.

Questions are being raised on contractors agreeing to do the job with 40 per cent below, as quality could be compromised. Recently, the BMC decided to cancel road repair work of Rs 1,200 crore after the contractors quoted below 25 per cent against the estimated cost, citing this could impact the quality of work.