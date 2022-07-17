BMC issues tender to stop discharge of sewer water in Powai Lake

AFTER YEARS of abuse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally issued a tender to make a detailed project report to stop the ingress of sewer water and also its detection, interception and diversion in the Powai Lake. The tender was issued by the Sewerage Projects Department

The BMC received several complaints of water from sewers being released into the lake due to which it always appears to be full, but the discharge of unclean water led to an increase in hyacinths and algae content in the water body. Before the pandemic, the then municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had tried to address the issue.

Kamlesh Sharma, Secretary of Maharashtra State Angling Association, said, “There are 17 outlets, which release sewer water in Powai Lake. BMC claims that these are closed but we feel that sewer water is still let inside. Our boats go in the Powai Lake for angling and we experience sewer water in the lake.”

Pramod Salaskar, who has done eco-conservation activities in the lake, said, “The MMRDA is doing a lot of work along the lake. This dirty water also comes into the lake. This needs to be plugged.”

Deputy Chief Engineer of Sewerage Projects Department said, “Powai Lake has nearly 15 ingress points and I suppose four to five are active. We have to detect the active ones and plug them and divert them to the nearest sewerage lines. The detailed project report has to be done in six months.”