BMC issues tender to install nets in storm water drains to prevent garbage from entering sea

NEARLY A year after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued tenders to install nets in all the sewage stormwater discharge drains in the city. The nets will be installed to arrest the flow of solid waste/garbage directly into the sea.

The BMC has invited tenders to appoint contractors for providing stormwater floating pollutant traps at the various stormwater drains in the city and suburbs.

NGO Vanashakti had filed a petition with NGT seeking direction on compliance with sewage treatment norms. Vanshakti said the use of nets could reduce 80 per cent of the non-biodegradable waste from entering the sea.

“Conducting clean up drives at beaches and mangroves areas is not a long-term solution. If BMC is unable to treat the sewage before discharging it into the sea. At least they should install nets at the mouth of the drains, that would stop plastic, garbage from entering the seas. Mangroves,” said Stalin D, Director of Vanashakti.

Stalin said it has been six years since the idea was first suggested, “The next hearing is scheduled on Tuesday, where the NGT has ordered the commissioner to be present. This tender is in response to that.”

In 2018, in a reply to the NGT regarding the installation of nets across stormwater drains, the State Environment Department, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Forest Department had told the NGT that nets should be installed at the mouth of marine sewage outfalls and nullahs that flow into creeks to prevent the garbage from entering the sea/creeks.

The agencies said that it was BMC’s responsibility to ensure that solid waste was not dumped into the sea. In November last year, the NGT imposed a penalty of Rs 28.20 crore on the civic body for discharging untreated sewage in the sea and creeks.

Earlier, in the same case, the Tribunal had ordered the municipal commissioner to remain present before it. However, the BMC had approached the Supreme Court and got relief against the order, but the apex court had allowed NGT’s proceeding against the BMC on sea pollution.