BMC temporarily suspends private testing for lab over delay in reports

The civic body has asked private laboratory, Thyrocare, to tests only swabs taken by BMC from suspected COVID-19 patients and temporarily stop all private testing. On April 22, BMC had issued a notice to the private lab over incomplete details of patients that led to difficulties in contact tracing at ward level. The lab had then provided details sought by the BMC on April 23 and was allowed to resume testing.

On Saturday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, however, temporarily suspended private testing for the lab. “We have asked them to test only samples given by BMC. We will provide them over 200 samples daily. There was an issue of late reporting as they were taking swabs of more samples than their capacity,” Kakani said.

“I have not seen the notification, even BMC didn’t inform us. We are not testing any asymptomatic patients after BMC’s order. This notification, if at all, is only applicable to Mumbai and suburban areas,” said Sachin Salve from Thyrocare.

