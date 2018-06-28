BMC teams penalising eateries using reusable plastic: AHAR

The state government’s ban on plastic items came into effect from Saturday, June 23 with fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 and a jail term of three months for repeat offenders. The state government’s ban on plastic items came into effect from Saturday, June 23 with fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 and a jail term of three months for repeat offenders.

Four days after the state government’s ban on single-use plastic kicked in, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) Wednesday claimed that hotels and restaurants in the city were being penalised by the BMC squads even for using reusable and recyclable items. The association also pointed out that the cost of procuring containers that are not banned could be passed on to consumers.

The association president Santosh Shetty said, “We have completely supported the plastic ban and have stopped using plastic bags or plastic packets for home delivery and takeaway parcels. However, there are two kinds of containers used for parcels (takeaways) One with the thin material with nothing written on it and is for single use and hence banned. However, there are thick containers with ‘reusable’ or ‘recycled’ written on them that are not banned. Our members have been harassed for using these reusable containers and we request the government and the BMC to educate and inform the squad members about this.”

He added, “These containers are not only used at home, but also hold a good scrap value, as they can be recycled.”

While the new containers are at least two to three times expensive than single-use containers earlier used, the food cost will rise depending on size of the containers, Shetty said. He said, “The reusable and recycled containers are costlier and are affecting our business. For instance, a simple idli-sambar delivery/ takeaway needs at least two to three containers and hence the cost will rise by 15-20 percent. We are looking at the option of offering a buyback system for customers, under which they would be returned the money for reusable containers if they bring it back to us.”

The state government’s ban on plastic items came into effect from Saturday, June 23 with fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 and a jail term of three months for repeat offenders.

AHAR that has over 8,000 members in Mumbai said that the ban has affected their business. “There has been a 20 per cent drop in business, as the home delivery / takeaway options have been affected,” said Shetty.

AHAR has issued a circular to all its members asking them to use reusable and recyclable containers for their parcel service. The government circular about the plastic ban has also been given out to all members of the association. The association has also asked its members to video record the procedure of inspection and penalty. Not just that, association’s circular has asked its members to ‘refuse to pay the fine, challenge it and insist on mentioning the words reusable and recycled containers in the panchnama’.

So far, single-use plastic containers were used to pack food for customers. “The ban means that eateries have to look for environmentally safer alternatives which apparently cost more…,” added Shetty.

When contacted, Sangeeta Hasnale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Markets) said, “We have trained our squad members well on what is banned and what is not. We will look into the allegations of the association.”

The BMC on Wednesday inspected 6,161 establishments and seized 284 kg of plastic. In all, Rs 3.2 lakh was recovered as fine.

