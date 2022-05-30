scorecardresearch
BMC team inspects building where Ranas own house

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 30, 2022 9:40:21 pm
Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana, Rana couple gets bail, Mumbai news, Mumbai special court grants bail to ranas, Hanuman Chalisa row, Indian expressMP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. (Express File)

A team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday inspected the La Vie building in Khar Road west, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, own a house. The BMC team was there for at least two hours inspecting eight out of nine flats in the building for alleged unauthorised construction.

“We are compiling details of the inspection,” said a BMC official. But the officials refused to share any details when asked whether any illegality was found in these flats.

On Thursday, the BMC’s H West ward (Bandra) had issued a notice under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, informing all flat owners (except Ranas) of La Vie Building that its team will visit the building on May 30 for inspection.

Earlier, the BMC had issued a notice to the Ranas in connection with unauthorised construction in their flat on the eighth floor. However, the Ranas had recently got relief from the city civil court in Dindoshi, which stayed civic action and directed the couple to approach the BMC for regularisation of illegal constructions

