scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Must Read

Legislative council: BMC targets Rane & Kamboj, not illegal construction in Mumbai, says Darekar

While the BMC has issued a notice to Rane for alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in his bungalow at Juhu, a team from the BMC had inspected Khushi Pride Belmondo residential building in Santacruz West, where Kamboj stays, to check for unauthorised construction.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
March 25, 2022 1:25:55 am
Narayan Rane, Pravin Darekar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Mohit Kambhoj, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLeader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, on Thursday asked the state government to direct the BMC to take action against illegal structures in Mumbai instead of issuing notices to Union Minister Narayan Rane and BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj.

While the BMC has issued a notice to Rane for alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in his bungalow at Juhu, a team from the BMC had inspected Khushi Pride Belmondo residential building in Santacruz West, where Kamboj stays, to check for unauthorised construction.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

During a debate in the Council, BJP leader Darekar read out addresses of certain structures in the city, asking why BMC was silent on “illegal structures” coming up at these sites. “I have written to the BMC commissioner. The Shiv Sena-run BMC is indulging in appeasement politics… they are targetting Rane saheb and Kambhoj.”

More from Mumbai

Claiming that Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is being privatised, Darekar alleged that Pratiksha Nagar depot had been handed over to a private party at a nominal rate of Re 1. Darekar claimed that builders had taken away land belonging to BEST since 2010 and not paid for it. “The situation is very bad and BEST is finding it difficult to pay dues,” he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 24: Latest News

Advertisement