Legislative council: BMC targets Rane & Kamboj, not illegal construction in Mumbai, says Darekar

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, on Thursday asked the state government to direct the BMC to take action against illegal structures in Mumbai instead of issuing notices to Union Minister Narayan Rane and BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj.

While the BMC has issued a notice to Rane for alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in his bungalow at Juhu, a team from the BMC had inspected Khushi Pride Belmondo residential building in Santacruz West, where Kamboj stays, to check for unauthorised construction.

During a debate in the Council, BJP leader Darekar read out addresses of certain structures in the city, asking why BMC was silent on “illegal structures” coming up at these sites. “I have written to the BMC commissioner. The Shiv Sena-run BMC is indulging in appeasement politics… they are targetting Rane saheb and Kambhoj.”

Claiming that Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is being privatised, Darekar alleged that Pratiksha Nagar depot had been handed over to a private party at a nominal rate of Re 1. Darekar claimed that builders had taken away land belonging to BEST since 2010 and not paid for it. “The situation is very bad and BEST is finding it difficult to pay dues,” he added.