Friday, August 12, 2022

BMC takes up drive to fix potholes before Ganesh festival

The decision came after Ganesh mandals in Mumbai met Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday and a review meeting for the festival was conducted by the administration afterwards.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 12:30:49 am
Recently, the BMC announced it has adopted three new techniques for fixing potholes: GeoPolymer mix, Fast Curing Concrete and Rapid Reactive Asphalt. (Express/Representational)

Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take up a pan-city special drive to fix potholes at a cost of Rs 7 crore. The drive will start soon and will see BMC put its three new pothole-filling technologies to use.

Ganesh mandals across the city will begin to bring idols to the pandal by August 14 and 15, ahead of the 10-day festival starting August 31.

Naresh Dahibawkar, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, “Mandals will start bringing idols to their pandals by August 15. We need 15 days’ time for decorations and preparations. It is crucial there are good roads as potholes during the journey of the idol can damage the idol, which is not acceptable.”

In the meeting with the municipal commissioner on Wednesday, the Samiti pointed out that roads in Mumbai’s suburbs are riddled with potholes whereas the island city has good roads. “60 per cent of the Ganesh mandals in the city are in suburbs, and 40 per cent in the island city, and unfortunately for us, the suburbs have bad roads. Roads around Jarimari and Safed pool and especially Andheri Kurla Road have a lot of potholes. We also requested the commissioner to ask the airport authorities to fix potholes on roads within their jurisdiction, around the Mumbai international airport,” Dahibawkar said.

Recently, the BMC announced it has adopted three new techniques for fixing potholes: GeoPolymer mix, Fast Curing Concrete and Rapid Reactive Asphalt. The Geo-Polymer mix is a combination of sand, stone and polymer, which is poured inside the potholes to ensure the composition hardens more quickly, merging with the surface of the road. The fast curing concrete is a method of filling large cracks on roads by pouring the solution into the cracks, and the Rapid Reactive Asphalt technique uses hardened asphalt to fill potholes.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 12:30:49 am

