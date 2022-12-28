BMC takes over 750 toilet blocks from MHADA to redevelop, maintain them

Over the last month, the BMC has taken over nearly 750 public and community toilet blocks built and being maintained by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in a bid to redevelop and maintain them.

The MHADA has built several public and community toilets across the city. Most of these toilets are in the slum clusters and the responsibility for their day-to-day day maintenance lies with the MHADA. This is unlike BMC’s policy to appoint citizen and community-based organisations to maintain such toilets.

A senior BMC official said the primary objective behind taking over the toilets is to give relief to slum dwellers. “Most MHADA toilets are in a dilapidated condition and since most are located in the slums, they were built in the model of community toilets and are used by many people daily. Therefore, to ensure they are being maintained better, we have taken them over from MHADA.”

Civic officials said that before initiating the handover process of the toilets, a general survey was carried out by BMC-appointed consultant. The survey report revealed that most of these toilet blocks were causing a loss to the government.

Maintaining that BMC has already chalked out a plan to increase revenue expenditure significantly, an official said: “The report stated that electricity and water bills were charged as per commercial and institutional tariff, which resulted in additional expenditure. Now that we have these toilets under our control, we will be able to provide utility services at a subsidised rate.”

The official added that BMC will appoint several self-help groups and NGOs for the daily maintenance of the toilets.

In 2018, the BMC had floated the proposal of taking over all public and community toilets from MHADA under the Swacch Bharatiya Abhiyan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in December, the BMC had issued a circular stating that all public and community toilets in Mumbai will be scrubbed and washed at least five times a day as was done during Covid-19 pandemic.