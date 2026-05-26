To end long-pending problem of potholes: BMC to take over 41 structures including 27 flyovers from MSRDC for maintenance

This led to a public outrage, following which BMC stepped in to repair the flyover. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take over 41 structures including 27 flyovers, four foot over bridges, four pedestrian underpasses, four traffic junctions, one railway over bridge and one vehicular underpass from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which originally built these structures and have been maintaining them for decades now.

The reason behind the BMC taking them over is to end the long running problem of fragmented accountability of Mumbai’s roads and flyovers especially during the monsoon.

Last year, there was massive public outrage after potholes emerged on the Vakola flyover in Mumbai’s Santacruz, leading to disruption in traffic. The BMC passed the buck on MSRDC stating that the flyover was originally built and maintained by them and the civic body doesn’t have any accountability on it.