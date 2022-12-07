BMC takes early steps, floats tenders for carrying out desilting work

The BMC has floated multiple tenders for carrying out desilting works in the minor drains and nullahs of the island city and eastern suburbs, ahead of monsoon next year.

The total value of the tender amounts to Rs 46.63 crore.

Civic officials said the overall project has been bifurcated into 15 different tenders, based on specific municipal zones and wards. While desilting work is carried out every year ahead of monsoon, civic officials maintained that this year, the tender has been floated earlier.

“Last year, the tenders were floated late and it took a while for the civic administration to appoint contractors and issue them work orders. Therefore, the desilting works could begin only by the middle of March. We wanted to avoid such a situation this year and had floated these tenders early to ensure we get adequate time to scrutinise the bidders and are able to start the desilting works before March 2023,” said an official from the civic Storm Water Drains (SWD) department.

The tenders that have been floated so far include only desilting of minor drainage systems, in Mulund, Powai, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Bhuleshwar, Sandhurst Road, Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point.

The officials maintained that the tenders for carrying out desilting works of minor drains in western suburbs and all the major drains and creeks across Mumbai have already been drafted and sent for final approval to the municipal commissioner.

Ravi Raja, former leader of opposition in BMC and Congress corporator, who had last year raised the issue of desilting, said the work should be carried out in Mumbai throughout the year, and not just just before monsoon.