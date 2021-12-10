Rash driving: Mumbai corporator seeks monitoring of food delivery personnel

To address the issue of rash and negligent driving, BJP corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Swapna Mhatre has asked the civic body to monitor food delivery personnel who are often in a tearing hurry to meet delivery targets.

Mhatre has moved a notice of motion in the general body meeting suggesting that the BMC’s no-objection certificate be made mandatory for delivery partners of restaurant aggregators in the city.

“During the pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for home deliveries. Most online food delivery services have set unrealistic delivery targets for executives. To meet this deadline which, say, is around 30 minutes, the delivery boys ride rashly and violate traffic rules,” Mhatre said. She has asked the administration to introduce separate rules for online food delivery services.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has earlier summoned executives of food delivery apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats and briefed them about traffic rules, warning the companies of severe consequences if they fail to comply. Having sensitised officials of these companies, the traffic police had even considered cancelling their licences in case of repeated flouting of rules.