BMC suspends junior engineer as drilling damages Metro tunnel

A senior official from the BMC's A ward office said that the suspension came into effect on March 25, after the central pest control agency was intimated about the lapse. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended a junior engineer from the pest control department for a period of three days, for failing to prevent drilling by a private water supplier near Metro Cinema in Marine Lines, that had led to damage of a Metro 3 tunnel on March 5.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) had file an FIR at the Azad Maidan police station on March 13.

Confirming the developments, a senior official from the BMC’s A ward office said that the suspension came into effect on March 25, after the central pest control agency was intimated about the lapse.

“The responsibility of issuing permissions for digging of utilities like borewell lies in the hands of the pest control official at the ward level. Since the official concerned at the A ward failed to prevent the unauthorised digging which damaged the Metro tunnel, the concerned junior officer has been suspended for a three day period. On March 25, the head of the central pest department was informed about the oversight after which the suspension came into effect,” said the official.