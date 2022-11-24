BMC suspends 2 peons whose wives ran firms that got Covid contracts

THE BMC has suspended two men employed as peons in its ward office, after they were found guilty of carrying out financial malpractices during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Officials said the suspension orders were issued in October last week.

The matter came to light in July 2021, when Ratnesh Bhosale and Arjun Narale – employed as peons in the BMC’s D ward office, which covers Malabar Hills, Nepean Sea Road and Girgaum – were found running companies in the names of their wives. Officials said the companies, RR Enterprises and Shree Enterprises, were awarded contracts worth Rs 65 lakh and Rs 1.12 crore, respectively, between 2019 and 2020.

The two peons were transferred to H East (Santacruze East) and A (Colaba, Cuffe Parade) wards soon after an inquiry was launched against them.

Civic officials said that Article 86 (1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, stated that if any person employed with the municipal body is found directly or indirectly benefitting from a tender, the law empowers the administration to terminate them from their positions.

“The inquiry was ordered by deputy municipal commissioner in zone 1, following which the two were found guilty. During the probe, they were transferred from their posts in D ward to ensure its fairness… after they were found guilty, suspension orders were issued,” a civic official said.

Meanwhile, RTI activist Santosh Daundkar, whose application brought the matter in light in 2021, has written to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal seeking a probe by Anti-Corruption Bureau. “A deep investigation is needed so that the real culprits, which includes senior officials, could be held accountable, because such a big scam couldn’t be done by peons alone without the blessings of their superiors,” Daundkar wrote in his letter to Chahal.