BMC to survey city for 10 days, levy fines on establishments not complying with Marathi-Devanagari signboard order

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had told shops and establishments to mount Marathi signboards in the Devanagari script predominantly by May 31, on Tuesday said it will survey the city over the next eight to ten days and take action against those not complying with the order.

After the state legislature cleared the bill making Marathi signboards in Devanagari script compulsory for shops and establishments, the BMC issued the order stating that if the signboard displays the name of any shop or business in more than one script, the one in Devanagari should be bigger. The Marathi-Devanagari sign cannot be smaller than that of other scripts.

The order covered all establishments like grocery shops, offices, hotels, restaurants, bars and theatres and May 31 was set at the deadline to comply with it.

BMC in a statement on Tuesday said, “In the next 8 to 10 days, the shops and establishments department will conduct a survey and review if the Marathi nameplates have been mounted. In case of violation, action can be initiated under Shops Act, 2017.”

While the BMC has put up notices in shopping centres, markets and high footfall zones to create awareness about its order, many shops in the city already have signboards and nameplates in Marathi but they are not predominantly displayed.

All the 24 ward officers have also displayed the notice outside the ward offices as well. From June 1, BMC will levy fines and take action against those not complying with the order.

According to the order, liquor shops or bars must not bear the names of legendary personalities and historical forts. However, it added that those establishments that need to change their names have time till June 30 to do so. For the rest, the deadline is May 31.