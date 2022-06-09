BMC sub-engineer, aide held for taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a BMC sub-engineer, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a private person. The ACB officials said that the sub-engineer, identified as Sacchidanand Kore, demanded money through his associate, a real estate agent, in return for clearing the man’s application for water connection to his plot in Malad.

“He was constructing a bungalow on his plot for which he had submitted an application for water connection at the P North ward of BMC,” an ACB officer said.

When Kore was informed about the application, he sent his associate, identified as Salim Almelkar. “Almelkar asked about his application and subsequently demanded Rs 1 lakh,” an officer said. The complainant refused to pay and lodged a complaint with the ACB headquarters at Worli. The ACB officials verified the complaint after which they laid a trap and caught him red-handed.