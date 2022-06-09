scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

BMC sub-engineer, aide held for taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe

The ACB officials said that the sub-engineer, identified as Sacchidanand Kore, demanded money through his associate, a real estate agent, in return for clearing the man’s application for water connection to his plot in Malad.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 9, 2022 1:27:49 am
“He was constructing a bungalow on his plot for which he had submitted an application for water connection at the P North ward of BMC,” an ACB officer said.(Representational/ File Photo)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a BMC sub-engineer, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a private person. The ACB officials said that the sub-engineer, identified as Sacchidanand Kore, demanded money through his associate, a real estate agent, in return for clearing the man’s application for water connection to his plot in Malad.

“He was constructing a bungalow on his plot for which he had submitted an application for water connection at the P North ward of BMC,” an ACB officer said.

More from Mumbai

When Kore was informed about the application, he sent his associate, identified as Salim Almelkar. “Almelkar asked about his application and subsequently demanded Rs 1 lakh,” an officer said. The complainant refused to pay and lodged a complaint with the ACB headquarters at Worli. The ACB officials verified the complaint after which they laid a trap and caught him red-handed.

Best of Express Premium
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...Premium
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...Premium
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement