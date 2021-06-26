BMC study to find out why some Mumbai wards have fewer Covid cases

A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a COVID-19 patient at the BKC field hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AP/File)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has added two more wards to its study to find out why some of the administrative wards had less number of Covid-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

Now, D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road) and H-west (Bandra, Khar Road), which have the majority of population living in highrises, will also be part of the study.

The study aims to understand epidemiological characteristics of the virus spread. “The study will be based on data analysis of Covid-19. Ratio of contact tracing per patients, ward-wise tests and isolation of high-risk contacts will help understand the patterns of the virus spread,” said a BMC official. This is the first time the BMC is doing this kind of study.

Earlier, after Covid-19 cases started dipping in the city following the second wave, the BMC decided to take up a study of four wards – B (Dongari, Umarkhadi), C (Marine Lines, Bhuleshwar), M-east (Govandi, Mankhurd) and L (Kurla, Sakinaka). The BMC is also taking help from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay for the study and database.

“The other four wards had less number of cases throughout the year, so we are studying the data collected during ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ and the trend of Covid-19 cases. But D and H-west wards witnessed a spike in the second wave also. The key factors like number of people with long-term illness, water-borne diseases or any other illness in these two wards will be checked,” said an official from the health department.

He added, “The study will help fight the third wave in a better way, and find out the probable reasons for rise in cases and deaths,” said the official added.

According to the officials, in B, C, L and M-east wards, there were 3,000 cases per one lakh population. On the contrary, it was 12,000 to 15,000 cases behind one lakh people in Bandra and Andheri.

In April, the third sero survey, conducted in Mumbai, showed that 36.3 per cent of the population has antibodies against Covid-19, unlike last July when 40.5 per cent was found to have antibodies.