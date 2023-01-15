scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

BMC students churn out tech solutions, prototypes after training with NGO

These are just some innovative ideas and prototypes, built by students of Classes 5 to 8 from Mumbai Public School (MPS), on display at an event named Maker's Factory held at Tilak Nagar BMC School, earlier this week.

Another student, inspired after a personal loss, has created a low-cost alcohol sensor that can be used at toll centres or inside cars. (Representational/File)

Four students of Class 7 have created a device to alert users before their gas cylinders run out. A Class 8 student has created a helmet detector that uses a light sensor, and is linked to the ignition to ensure road safety.

Another student, inspired after a personal loss, has created a low-cost alcohol sensor that can be used at toll centres or inside cars. And a group of Class 5 students have created a game to sensitise users on the importance of clean oceans, where the gamer wins points for a virtual clean-up.

The event was the final chapter of a year-long creative computer science training delivered at 10 civic schools run by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a project in collaboration with Pi Jam Foundation, an NGO that supports creative computer science education in public schools.

Sayed Saba Fatima, one of the Computer Science teachers of the NGO, said, “We start from identifying the issue to helping them develop tech solutions. We teach them a basic understanding of programming, developing games, including algorithms, coding, computational thinking among all.”

According to teachers from MPS, these skill-sets are not only helpful to children who wish to pursue computers in higher education, but also develop a solution-oriented problem-solving attitude. Meera Sharma, the headmistress of Mumbai Public School – Maneklal Mehta Hindi medium in Ghatkopar, said, “These are all children from nearby slums who can’t afford such computer training. But today, these skills are crucial to move ahead in life wherein technology is playing a pivotal role.”

Stating that digital literacy and access are a human right, Shaoib Dar, Founder of Pi Jam Foundation, said, “Problem solving skills are critical in not just every job but life as well. It’s important to build on these right from school and make education equitable for all learners. Our mission as an organisation is to democratise access to Computer Science.” The BMC education officer congratulated the efforts, saying, “…BMC is upgrading its Computer Science education with high-end computer labs and updated software…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 01:02 IST
