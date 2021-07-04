Mumbai: BMC stops exhibition at 5-star hotel over Covid-19 curbs

The association said while on weekends, non-essential shops are not permitted to stay open, exhibitions in star hotels on weekends violate the state government’s rules. (Representative Image)

FOLLOWING COMPLAINTS from the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), an exhibition organised at a five-star hotel in western suburbs was stopped by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday afternoon in view of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The association said while on weekends, non-essential shops are not permitted to stay open, exhibitions in star hotels on weekends violate the state government’s rules.

According to the FRTWA, an exhibition named ‘Indian Wedding Expo’ was organised on Sunday between 10 am and 8 pm. The FRTWA also tweeted about the same to the BMC.

In the reply to the tweet, the BMC said: “The location was inspected by our team and stopped immediately further action is being initiated against the organisers and hotel management.”

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s K west ward, confirmed the action. Viren Shah, president of the FRTWA, said: “This is a gross violation of the ‘Break the Chain’ order of Maharashtra government. Maharashtra falls under Level-3 restrictions wherein non-essential shops are permitted to stay open only till 4 pm on weekdays.”