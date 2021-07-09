Mumbai: BMC stays fire service & annual fees recovery till building data compilation complete

Last week, the civic administration had refused to stay the order and assured that it will be recovered from builders. (Representative Image)

Bowing to the pressure from corporators, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided not to push through its proposal to retrospectively recover fire service charges and annual fees from builders and residents until the compilation of data on buildings that have come up between 2014 and 2021 in the city.

Last week, the civic administration had refused to stay the order and assured that it will be recovered from builders. On Friday, the issue of levying fire service and annual fees were once again discussed in the civic body’s Standing Committee meeting where corporators across all parties once again opposed the civic administration’s move citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People are facing financial uncertainty due to Covid-19. This is a very stressful time for families and we will not let this happen. We had already asked the Mumbai Fire Brigade to take back the circular. Now, there will be a stay on recovery till the data compilation is over,” Yashwant Jadhav, the Standing Committee chairman said.

“I have also asked the civic administration to submit a plan of action to recover these charges before the Standing Committee,” Jadhav said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the city’s fire official will now start collecting data on buildings that had come up between 2014 and 2021.

On June 7, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had issued a circular under which it has decided to levy Fire Service Fee and Annual Fee on builders and residents from 2014 with retrospective effect. On Friday, officials from the fire brigade said the data collection process will take at least five to six months.