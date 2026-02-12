Meeting to elect members of BMC statutory committees on Feb 16

With Mumbai’s mayor and deputy Mayor finally inducted after a prolonged delay, the house of 227 elected representatives will now convene its next meeting to select members to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) statutory committees on February 16. Following nomination, the house will come together on February 20 to elect the chairman to the core statutory committees of education and standing committee.

In Mumbai, the civic government comprises a robust deliberative wing where the 227 corporators are nominated and appointed to statutory and special committees.

Within the BMC set-up, the statutory encompasses the standing committee, improvement committee, BEST committee, education committee besides the ward committees.

Besides this, the special committee comprises 36 members who are constituted into six core committees including Works (City), Works (suburbs), public health, markets and garden committee, law and revenue committee as well as the child and welfare committee.

These committees are responsible for formulation of policies, approving and allocation of budgets for civic works and regulating improvement works in Mumbai with the standing committee steering control of the financial decisions of the city.

As per norms, the standing committee comprises of 26 members led by an elected chairman, education committee consists of 26 members of which four include nominated corporators, BEST committee is made of 17 members while improvement committees consists of 26 members.

“Depending upon the party strength, every party gets a certain quote of seats in each of the committees. The office of municipal secretary informs the party leaders about their quota on the basis of which they nominate corporators for the committee. Following this, the party leaders in the house submit the names of their nominated leaders for each committee in an envelope,” said a civic official privy to developments.

During the session slated for February 16, the envelope with names of each party’s nominated leaders for committees will be put forth before the Mayor, who will then read out the names.

Following this, in a special meeting slated for February 20, members from within the nominated corporators will be

elected to the chairman seat of education and standing committee.

The chairman of the education committee is also an ex-officio member of the standing committee. The chairmans to the improvement and BEST committees will be elected on February 23.

According to officials, the standing committee chairman yields significant power within BMC as the committee controls the civic body’s purse strings with power to make financial decisions.

As per the calculations, of the 26 members of the standing committee, BJP will have 10 nominated members, followed by members of the Shiv Sena, 7 members from Sena (UBT), 3 members from Congress and one from AIMIM, MNS and NCP each.

“If there are two members nominated to the post of chairman, then an election will be conducted. Otherwise, akin to the Mayoral appointment, the chairman will be declared unopposed,” said an official.