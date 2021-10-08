BMC starts work for viewing gallery at Girgaum Chowpatty, coastal authority miffed

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has sent a missive to the BMC for dumping mud and stones at the western end of Girgaum Chowpatty. The civic body, which wants to construct a viewing gallery at the spot, has reclaimed land and begun work.

The MCZMA had sent a letter to BMC on September 28. Stating that activist Zoru Bhathena had complained about the dumping, MCZMA said it wanted the matter to be probed on priority.

The letter mentioned that there is a violation of Bombay High Court order related to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Bhathena said, “We welcome the plan to beautify and improve facilities at Girgaum Chowpatty. However, it is more important that the natural coastal environment is protected. Surely, BMC can find a way to improve facilities, whilst protecting and preserving the coast too.’’ He added that he has seen the permission letter for the work and it is for maintenance of storm water.

D ward assistant commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said, “The allegations are wrong. We have submitted a proposal for service platform-cum viewing gallery, for which approval has been obtained from MCZMA. We have done temporary dumping to repair the storm water drain. We are making a service platform that can be used as viewing gallery.”