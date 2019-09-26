BMC starts razing tilted building that sunk in Khar

A day after a multi-storeyed structure sunk in Khar, killing a 10-year-old girl, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing the structure, which had tilted, on Wednesday.

Ten-year-old Mahi Motwani died and two others were injured after the ground-plus-five storey building, Bhole Apartments, sunk at least 12 feet into the ground, causing its staircase to collapse.

The civic body on Wednesday afternoon began demolishing the upper floors of the apartment. Residents, who were not allowed to enter the building to collect their belongings, were seen sifting through the debris looking for their belongings and other valuables.

“We have started demolishing the wing which sunk and tilted on Tuesday,” said Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner. The civic body will demolish the structure till the second floor and inspect the building to see if the remaining residents can be allowed to stay.

At least 21 residents were rescued after the building came to rest in a tilted position. Residents of Pooja Apartments, an adjacent building, were also evacuated as a safety measure.

Preeti Chadha, resident of Pooja Apartments, said, “We entered our flats for some time to pick up things but we have been advised not to live on the premises until the demolition of Bhole Apartments is over. The building is dangerously tilting towards our building.”

Residents of Bhole Apartment have made temporary arrangements like living at relatives’ places or checking into hotels. Ughade added, “The second wing will be inspected by the structural auditors and then further course of action will be decided.”