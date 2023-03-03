scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
BMC starts piling work for Gokhale bridge

On Thursday morning, a site visit was carried out by BMC officials along with officials from Railways and local legislator Ameet Satam.

Gokhale Bridge
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the piling work for Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri. Confirming the development, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said, “Piling works have started four days ago.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, a site visit was carried out by BMC officials along with officials from Railways and local legislator Ameet Satam. Following the meeting, Satam said Railways was in the last leg of demolishing the bridge and he has requested a mega-block on the western line during the next weekend.

“We are planning to open part of the bridge for vehicular as well as pedestrian movement before monsoon. The main work of launching the girders of the bridge above the railway tracks can be completed only after the demolition work is done,” said an official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 01:16 IST
