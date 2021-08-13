Mumbai: BMC starts fifth sero survey

The BMC on Thursday began its fifth sero survey to collect evidence of past exposure to Covid-19 virus and spread of infection in the population.

The civic body has carried out four such surveys since last March when the pandemic began. While the first and second sero surveys were conducted in July and August 2020 in three wards, the third one was conducted in March 2021 in 24 wards. The fourth survey was conducted from May to June in the pediatric age group.

“BMC has undertaken the fifth survey with the help of IDFC Institute and ATE Chandra Foundation in all 24 wards through municipal dispensaries for slum areas,” said a civic official. For non-slum areas, the survey will be held in clinics of selected general medical practitioners.