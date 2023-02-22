BMC starts demolishing portions of cycling track near Powai lake 9 months after HC order

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started demolishing the constructed portions of the proposed Cycling Track at Powai in the city’s eastern suburbs. The project was taken up between 2020 and 2021 during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and was categorised as one of the ambitious projects of the civic body.

The BMC’s move came nine months after the Bombay High Court (HC) ruling in May 2022, declaring that the cycle track was illegal and needed to be removed. The entire periphery of the lake should also be restored to its original state, the order further stated.

Last week, the civic body floated a Rs 66.06 lakh-tender for carrying out complete demolition of the existing work. The civic body had implemented Gabion technology during the construction works, which involves heavy rocks stacked one above another in a way to form a wall-like structure.

“The tender has been floated to appoint experienced contractors who know how to dismantle gabion blocks. The said works will not only require heavy equipment like porcelain machines and trucks, but also heavy manpower. This work needs to be carried out with utmost sensitivity so that the existing ecology is not affected,” said a civic official associated with this project.

The officials said that the construction of the gabion wall began in the middle of the pandemic and a major portion of the work was completed during October 2021.

The civic officials also stated that the preliminary demolition works, including removal of concrete structures and boulders, and dismantling some of the planks, had begun after the court order and this particular tender has been floated for dismantling the gabion structures as well.

Meanwhile, activists have questioned the BMC’s move about floating such a high-value tender to dismantle the structure.

Stalin D, director of NGO Vanashakti and a member of the wetlands grievance redressal committee formed by the HC, said that the work could have been completed by spending Rs 10-Rs 15 lakh only.

“It seems the BMC is now making money by encashing its own mistake. We don’t have any clarity on how much money has been spent on the construction activities on this track. Once we filed an RTI asking the same and a proper reply was also not given to us,” Stalin told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane took a jibe at former legislator Aaditya Thackeray, tweeting: “The illegal cycle track built on the banks of Powai Lake is going to be removed..

Tax payers’ money was used for this childish act.. Now that it is going to be removed.. Aditya Thackray should pay back 66 lacs which is tax payers’ money.”

Located in the eastern suburbs, the Powai Lake is regarded as a wetland in Mumbai. Built in 1891, it is one of the lakes through which the BMC draws water throughout the year which it supplies for non-potable usage. The cycle track project was opposed by environmentalists and green activists since the lake is home to Indian marsh crocodiles.