BMC starts collecting data for vaccinating bedridden persons

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a special e-mail address inviting people to share details for vaccinating bedridden persons in the city.

On Saturday, the civic body said it has already started drive-in centres for senior citizens and people with mobility issues. In taking forward the vaccination drive to cover all citizens, the civic body has now planned a special drive for bedridden persons as well.

The BMC’s health department has issued an email id — covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com — on which people can send details like name, age, address and contact numbers. After the data of all such persons is collected, the corporation will initiate a special drive to cover them. Officials said while they are yet to frame clear guidelines, those who are bedridden for the past six months or more will be considered first. Executive Health Officer, Dr Mangala Gomare said they are in the process of framing the guidelines for vaccinating such persons. So far, 63.88 lakh people have been vaccinated with at least one dose in Mumbai. State and BMC-run centres, which administered free doses, have been facing a shortage of vaccines that has slowed down the inoculation drive.