BMC starts cleaning public spaces, resurfacing roads; footpaths to be freed of encroachment

Ahead of the visit by G-20 delegates to the city on December 12-15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated multiple development works related to cleaning public spaces, illuminating and resurfacing roads in certain areas of the city.

At least, 200 international delegates are expected to visit the city as part of the meeting to be held across the country after India took charge of the G-20 presidency on December 1. The G-20 presidency is a global summit that involves the participation of major global economies to address and mitigate important issues like climate change, counter-terrorism, financial stability and sustainable development.

Civic officials said that accommodation of delegates has been arranged in five-star hotels in south Mumbai and western suburbs, including the Taj Mahal Palace, Trident, the Hyatt and Taj Land’s End. The venue of the meetings in Mumbai has been set up at the Jio World Center in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The BMC administration has ordered the local ward offices to carry out regular maintenance of public spaces that are in the vicinity of these areas. Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner and the state-appointed administrator, confirmed the development with The Indian Express.

The commissioner instructed the civic officials to ensure some of the major beautification works launched under the Mumbai Beautification plan like the illumination of public spaces and beautification of footpaths and bridges should be completed by December 10.

“The BMC will be carrying out sweeping of roads round-the-clock from this week till the last day of the meeting. Besides, all debris from the roadsides will be removed and the footpaths will be cleared of hawkers and encroachments. The garden department at the ward levels have also been instructed to carry out regular trimming of the trees and to remove unwanted vegetation from the footpaths and public spaces,” a civic official said.

On November 30, a meeting on the same was chaired by Chief Secretary, Manu Kumar Srivastava, who took a review of the development works.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s roads department has been asked to carry out resurfacing works on all the major roads in the city between Airport and Mantralaya.

The emblem for the G-20 summit will be installed at some of the popular tourist spots.