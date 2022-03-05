BMC Standing Committee to take up 255 proposals in last meeting on Monday

The BMC administration on Friday distributed additional expenditure proposals worth Rs 800 crore, which will be tabled before the last meeting of the Standing Committee on March 7. The Standing Committee meeting will be held on Monday, when the five-year term of the elected body will come to an end. In all, 255

proposals would be taken up by the Standing Committee in Monday’s meeting.

On Friday, the BMC distributed an agenda of 160 proposals, including expenditure on nullah cleaning, widening and diversion of existing drains, and repair of roads. According to these proposals, the civic body will spend about Rs 400 crore on construction, widening and repairing of nullah’s to mitigate flooding during monsoon. While Rs 270 crore will be spent on works related to storm water drains, about Rs 100 crore will be used for road repair works.

Ahead of BMC polls, the BMC administration on Monday had distributed a record 180 proposals, worth more than Rs 2,300 crore. However, on Wednesday, during the Standing Committee meeting, 95 proposals were held back and the committee decided them to take up on Monday.

Now, these 160 proposals and the remaining 95 will come for approval on Monday.