BMC Standing Committee: Projects worth Rs 2,600 cr to come up for approval

AHEAD OF BMC polls early next year, proposals of development works of more than Rs 2,600 crore will be tabled before the Standing Committee for approval on Monday. A major parts of these projects are road repair and reconstruction works.

Officials said 38 proposals for improvement of roads — worth Rs 1,815 crore — will be taken up at the meeting. A proposal worth Rs 819 crore for allied works of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) will also come up for approval. These works include a six-lane flyover from Dindoshi court to Film City, another six-lane flyover at Dr Hedgewar junction, Muklund and an elevated rotary junction at Mulund Khindipada.

Major repair of asphalt and cement concrete roads are set to be taken up in Borivali (Rs 185 crore); Bhandup, Vikhroli and Powai (Rs 147 crore); Kurla (Rs 157 crore) and Kandivali (Rs 122 crore). Also, repair of roads along the Tansa Pipeline and pedestrian elevated bridge are set to be taken up. The project will cost Rs 819 crore.

According to the proposals, most contractors have bid 15 per cent to 25 per cent below the estimate prepared by the civic body. Earlier, the same tenders were canceled after contractors had quoted below 30 per cent of the estimate.

Officials said that payment for the work will be made based on the 80:20 formula. While 80 per cent of the payment will be made after the work is completed, the remaining 20 per cent will be paid after the defect liability period ends. “This will help in maintaining the quality of work and ensure that if potholes come up during the Defect Liability Period, then action will be taken,” said an official from BMC.