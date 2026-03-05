BMC standing committee to meet after four years, 59 proposals worth Rs 2,800 crore on agenda

AS THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to have its first standing committee meeting on Friday after a hiatus of four years, as many as 59 proposals including construction of new bridges, repair of drains, upgradation of waste management facilities and healthcare units will be tabled seeking financial clearances from the statutory committee.

The last standing committee meeting in BMC was held on March 8, 2022–a day before the body of elected representatives got dissolved. On this day, nearly 300 proposals having a total valuation of Rs 2,500 crore were cleared by the committee.

Meanwhile, according to the BMC’s documents, the overall valuation of all the 59 items that will be tabled for clearance on Friday stand at over Rs 2,800 crore. Of the total cost, Rs 2,400 crore is of a new flyover that the BMC has proposed to construct in order to connect Airoli with Mulund in the eastern suburbs as part of the ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

The standing committee comprises 26 members from BJP, Shiv Sena, Sena UBT, NCP, MNS and AIMIM. Once the proposals are tabled on the committee, the members will vote on whether they will be cleared or sent back to the administration for reconsideration.

Two infra projects record cost escalation

According to the civic body’s agenda, two key infrastructure projects including the BMC’s ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project and the Sion Railway Over Bridge (ROB) have recorded a cost escalation, since the work order for these projects were awarded to the contractors above the estimated cost.

The BMC in December last year floated a tender of Rs 1,293 crore for constructing a cable stayed bridge and a cloverleaf interchange that will connect the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) junction of Mulund with Airoli Toll Naka. This 1.3 km flyover will be the final phase of the GMLR project whose total cost stands at Rs 14,000 crore. Meanwhile, the BMC’s documents show that the contract for constructing this project has been awarded to a contractor at Rs 1,389 crore which is 6.8 percent above the estimated cost. Further, the BMC’s record states that the overall cost of constructing this bridge has been doubled as the final cost stood at Rs 2,495 crore in the document.

The BMC in its cost bifurcation has added consultancy fees, goods service tax, contingency fund, and cost for removal of utilities like storm water drains, power stations as some of the key aspects behind escalation of cost.

Meanwhile, when contacted, a civic official said, “The ancillary costs are not included in the tender since these amounts are subject to variation. Therefore, the actual escalation stands at 6.8 percent only.”

In addition to this, the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) has also recorded a 20 percent escalation in cost. According to the BMC’s documents, the earlier cost of constructing this bridge stood at Rs 21.44 crore, while the revised cost now stands at Rs 25.83 crore. When contacted, civic officials said the cost variation has occurred due to the increase in market rates of raw material like steel. The official also maintained that the increased cost includes relocation of utilities.

New gymkhana, water supply vehicles

In addition to these, some of the other items that will be tabled on Friday include the proposal of constructing the city’s first ever gymkhana in south Mumbai. The construction of this facility is set to cost BMC Rs 44 crore and according to the documents, the facility will be ready in three years. The state-of-the-art facility is set to comprise a viewing deck along with recreational facilities, like an indoor gymnasium and swimming pools.

In addition to this, the BMC is also set to table a proposal of Rs 10.44 crore to purchase 25 water supply vehicles having a capacity of 10,000 litres each. These vehicles will be deployed at the ward level to supply water to houses during emergency situations like water cut or pipeline burst. In addition to this, the BMC will also table a proposal of Rs 23 crore for carrying out structural repair of Borivali Hill water reservoir. The administration will also seek approval of Rs 30 crore and Rs 26 crore for carrying out various ancillary works in Mumbai’s Kurla, Chandivali, Malabar Hill and Nepean Sea Road areas.

On the agenda

Total items that will be tabled: 59

Approximate cost size: Rs 2,800 crore

Projects that have seen cost escalation

1. GMLR – Mulund Airoli Flyover

Cost when tenders were floated: Rs 1,293 crore

Cost on which the project was awarded to the contractor: Rs 1,382 crore (6.8 percent above estimated rate)

Current cost of project inclusive of ancillary factors like GST: Rs 2,495 crore

2. Sion Railway over Bridge

Cost at which tenders were awarded: Rs 21.44 crore

Revised cost of the project: Rs 25.83 crore (20 percent more than original cost)

Other key proposals

Construction of Public Gymkhana at Fort: Rs 44 crore

Civic repair works in L ward (Kurla Chandivali): Rs 30 crore

Civic repair works in D ward (Malabar Hill, Nepean Sea Road): Rs 26 crore

Structural Repair of Borivali Hill water reservoir: Rs 23 crore.

Purchasing of 25 water supply vehicles: 10.44 crore

Maintenance of weighbridges at waste processing units at Kanjurmarg and Deonar: Rs 9.93 crore