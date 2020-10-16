BMC standing committee chairman says no need to restrict number of proposals to be discussed

The standing committee is a statutory body that approves and allocates funds required for various projects or works carried out by BMC. (File)

Three days after BJP corporators wrote to BMC Standing Committee chairman seeking to limit the number of proposals to be presented at its October 21 meeting to 50 — down from the scheduled 500 — Yashwant Jadhav on Thursday said there was no need for such a restriction.

“I have received the letter. It is not possible to discuss all proposals in a day. We will discuss as many proposals as possible on October 21. There is no need to decide on any number beforehand – it can be 10 or 50 or even 100,” said Jadhav, a Sena corporator, said. He added that the meeting will be held through video conference. The standing committee is a statutory body that approves and allocates funds required for various projects or works carried out by BMC.

As the last meeting of the committee was held on March 31, all pending proposals, mainly on the funds spent during the lockdown, will be tabled for post-facto approval on October 21.

BJP leaders, in a letter to Jadhav on October 12, had alleged that this is nothing but a ploy by the ruling Shiv Sena to bury the “irregularities” and “scams” that had taken place in the BMC during the lockdown, when contracts were awarded without tenders and payments made without any verification.

While demanding that no more than 50 to 60 proposals be tabled in a single meeting, the corporators have said that at least three meetings should be scheduled in a week to discuss and clear the proposals.

